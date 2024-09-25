Justin Bieber vows to protect Billie Eilish: 'I don’t want her to go through anything'

Justin Bieber seems to stand firm on his advice for the underage Billie Eilish in order to “protect” her from the struggle of the music industry in the wake of Sean “Diddy” Combs arrest.

The Love Yourself singer, who started his music career at 14, had a conversation with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in 2020.

The Baby hitmaker can be seen in a resurfacing video showing his concerns for Billie, who was 18 at the time. He articulated by saying, “I don’t want her to go through anything I went through. I don’t wish that upon anybody.”

“If she needs me I’m gonna be here for her. I’m just a call away,” Justin added.

Talking about his experience, the One Time hitmaker also disclosed that his early days were “dark” as he was facing “personal struggle” despite being called “amazing.”

Justin quipped, “It was hard for me being that young and being in the industry and not knowing where to turn, and everyone telling me they loved me, and turn their back on you in a second.”

“I just want people to understand the psychology of why I potentially could have problems in my life,” he shared.

Notably, the 30-year-old singer did not hint at Combs in his interview, but he signed his first record label with Usher and was under the wings of Combs. Also, Combs explained that his time with Justin artist was “a 15-year-old’s dream,” and it has gained attention once again amid Comb’s arrest for alleged sex trafficking.