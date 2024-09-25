Prince Harry working to ‘carve' himself out of Montecito

Experts suspect Prince Harry is starting to ‘shift’ his mindset towards Montecito, and the Hollywood lifestyle, so much so that he’s started to carve something different out for himself.

Royal expert Phil Dampier made this comment during one of his most recent interview with The Sun.

In that conversation he touched on the prince’s increasing solo outings and said, “It is significant that he is doing so much on his own now.”

“They are living more separate lives as it looks like Harry is trying to carve out what exactly his future is.”

And recently, “I suspect Harry has been feeling very much like a spare part,” Mr Dampier added at one point in this conversation.

Because it appears as though “He wants more fulfilling roles for himself so we may well be seeing more of him here.”

This observation has come following news that the prince will appear at the UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week in New York City.

According to a spokesperson for the royal also issued a statement regarding the same and said, “During UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week in New York City, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will be in town to advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives. He will participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst.”