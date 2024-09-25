Mahira Khan discloses names of favourite actors, advice from Shah Rukh Khan

Mahira Khan gestures for a photograph. — Instagram/@mahirahkhan

Queen of hearts of many Pakistanis and renowned actor Mahira Khan surprised her fans and admirers once again with a heart-warming spontaneous question and answer session on X, formerly known as Twitter.



With the help of hashtag #AskMahira, people asked their favourite celebrity relatable and profound questions.

Out of many queries, Bin Roye actor’s answers to some of them stood out the most as they made rounds on the social media platform.

In one of the first questions, a fan expressed her love for Khan, saying that they miss her a lot. Responding to this, Khan said that she misses her fans too as well as being on the screen.

“Oh I miss everyone so much. And being on screen too!”, she wrote.

— Screengrab/x/@TheMahiraKhan

Another fan asked her about her favourite Pakistani actress, to which she mentioned the names of Yumna Zaidi, Sajal Aly, Hania Amir, Kubra Khan, Mawra Hoccane, Sehar Khan, Sabeena Farooq and others.

“Man everyone is so good. Right now on tv - Yumna, Sajal, Hania, Kubra, Mawra, Sehar, Sabeena, naeema… and many more..endless list!”, she said.

— Screengrab/x/@TheMahiraKhan

Moreover, one of the most interesting responses was the advice Khan gave to a fan from working with Shah Rukh Khan for Raees.

The Pakistani star said: “‘Give happiness a chance baby’ :)”

— Screengrab/x/@TheMahiraKhan

In addition to this, a fan also asked about Khan’s son Azlaan, to which she replied: “My Azzu Is too cool for his mama — kidding! No my love he is back home. He has school - big year. Keep him in your prayers.”

— Screengrab/x/@TheMahiraKhan

Lastly, the actor was asked about her favourite male or female co-actor to work with. She said that she has many favourites but revealed the name of his currently admired male co-actor.

“So many.. but I’ll tell you.. I really enjoyed Ahmed Ali Akbar just now!”, she said.

— Screengrab/x/@TheMahiraKhan



