Rock and Roll Hall of Fame confirms inductees of 2024

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame are set to induct 16 different artists this year including Cher, Ozzy Osbourne, MC5 and more

By
Web Desk
|

September 26, 2024

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is set to honour a star-studded line-up of artists this year too!

Additionally, the platform has also confirmed the singers they would be hosting at the induction ceremony.

The legendary guitarist, Slash, Roger Daltrey and the famous Sammy Hagar of Van Halen would be among the musicians confirmed to mark their attendance at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony, scheduled to be held on October 19.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame confirms inductees of 2024

Apart from that, performers and presenters were also unveiled by the organizers of the event that mentioned esteemed singers, songwriters and musicians, including:

Busta Rhymes, Dr. Dre, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, James Taylor, Jelly Roll, Julia Roberts, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Lucky Daye, Mac McAnally, Method Man, and The Roots.

It is also pertinent to mention that the prince of darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, who has been selected to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, would be receiving this honour for the second time in his career.

“It’s still hard to believe I’m about to be a two-time inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” Ozzy stated, adding, “I’m really looking forward to attending the induction ceremony in Cleveland this October. More importantly, I am so blessed to have had such an incredible career with amazing fans who have stuck by me through thick and thin over the years.”

