Prince Harry, Meghan Markle living in a ‘ghetto' and its ‘lunacy'

Experts have just urged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to reconsider their choices for Archewell.



PR expert Mark Borkowski made these comments related to the Sussexes, and shared his thoughts during an interview on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show.

During the conversation he urged the duo to consider ‘objective’ employees and hire one ‘immediately’ because “if you haven’t got a team, haven’t got a central person who’s sense-checking you, you’re just gonna make the same mistakes all over again. “

“It’s a definition of, sort of, lunacy, really,” he went as far as to admit.

Thus “I think the first thing is a robust team and actually turning to that team and recognising, ’We’ve made mistakes.’”

At one point in the conversation Mr Borkowski also added, “They’ve got to find themselves a critical friend who is actually going to make some tough decisions on their behalf.”

“They’ve got to step out of that deep ghetto they’re in and recognize that everything they’ve done to date is going to be torn up, and they can start again.”

This is mainly because the expert feels, the public has “short-term memory loss and long-term amnesia.”

In the eyes of Mr Borkowski what’s most important is to “focus on the things that really matter”, like the Invictus Games.