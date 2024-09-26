Pink slams deleted X theory rumour amid Diddy arrest

Pink has been caught in storming rumours related to deleting her social media, to cover up a Diddy case connection.

Recent in a year, she decided to delete her X account, formerly known as Twitter, and shared it with followers by writing, "This account will self-destruct in two minutes."

Last week, Sean John Combs was arrested for charges of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. It spreads the rumour that detaching from Pink’s social account was an attempt to hide the link with Diddy.

While, she denied the rumour and penned on her Instagram account, "I don't know why I became a headline this week, but I wiped my Twitter account on February 6!!!"

"There is no truth to the rumours spread this week, and while I've met people in passing, I'm not associated with any of the people mentioned," she added.

Previously, in an interview with Australian radio show Carrie and Tommy, Pink was asked about her experience without X, as she was receiving online death threats.



At the time, she responded by saying, "Now it's just a cesspool of unhappy people that go on there to dump. It's just no good for your mental health, it's just not good."