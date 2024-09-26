Johnny Depp gives his take on his 'public' Depp-Heard defamation trial

Johnny Depp, the Pirates of the Caribbean star, seemingly broke silence on his high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp recently attended a conference at the San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain to promote his forthcoming drama film Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness, where he gave his “encrypted” take on the defamatory case.

Back in 2022, the 61-year-old artist sued his former wife for defamation after her claims of going through domestic abuse in the Washington Post article. However, the Aquaman actress counter-sued him and won one of three counterclaims, causing Depp over 10 million dollars in loss.

Now, taking into account the whole saga, the star articulated by saying, "Each has their story. Sure, we can say that I've been through a number of things here and there. But, you know, I'm alright."

"I think we've all been through a number of things, ultimately. Maybe yours wasn't... didn't turn into a soap opera, televised, in fact. But we all experience and go through what we go through. And those things that we are able to live and remember and use, these are your stripes. You never forget them," he added.

Moreover, the actor and musician highlighted his detachment from the entertainment industry as he remarked, "Do I feel boycotted now? No, not at all. But I don't feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don't think about it. I don't think about Hollywood. I don't have much further need for Hollywood myself."

For the uninformed, Depp has endured difficulties since the very case began, and it cost him the role of Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts.

It is pertinent to mention that Depp’s upcoming drama movie will hit screens this year, which chronicles the story of Italian bohemian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani.