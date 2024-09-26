Linkin Park addresses backlash surrounding new band member Emily Armstrong

Linkin Park performer Mike Shinoda has finally addressed the backlash the band recently received for adding Emily Armstrong as its new lead singer.

Speaking to Radio 1, Mike sent a loud and clear message that the the new line-up was not “meant to be a redo or a rewrite of Linkin Park”.

“This is intended to be a new chapter of Linkin Park,” the band member said, adding, “The old chapter was a great chapter and we loved that chapter.”

He continued, “It (the boy-band) ran its course and now we were faced with a challenge of; ‘Well OK, if you start from scratch with another voice, what do you do?’.”

Mike and Joe Hahn and Dave Farrell will be joined by Emily and fellow new addition Colin Brittain on drums.



His statement comes after the band received heavy criticism from the family of late frontman Chester Bennington.

Earlier this month, the mother and song Chester, who died seven years ago by suicide, criticised the band for moving forward in their new form.