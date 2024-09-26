The Glassworker takes Pakistan to Oscars 2025

Poster of the 'The Glassworker' released on July 24, 2024. — Facebook/Mano Animation Studios

KARACHI: The Glassworker, produced by Geo Films in collaboration with Mano Animation Studios, has been officially selected as Pakistan's entry for the 2025 Oscars in the International Feature Film category.



As the country’s first-ever hand-drawn animated film with an anti-war storyline, this marks a significant milestone for Pakistani cinema.

Speaking to Geo.tv, film director Usman Riaz expressed his excitement, saying, "I’m honored that we’ll be competing alongside some of the finest films, proudly showcasing our craft."

When asked what he thinks the shrinking cinema industry of Pakistan will beacon of hope for other filmmakers?

“I’m not sure what this will mean for Pakistani cinema, but I do know one thing that I will give it my all and keep moving forward,” he said.

The film, completed over the course of ten years, is the result of Riaz and his team's tireless efforts to perfect every detail.

He also shared: “This recognition means more to me than I can put into word - not just for myself, but for the entire team at Mano Animation Studios, who have poured their hearts and souls into this project.”

This recognition encourages us to keep pushing the boundaries of storytelling and animation, he added.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the film's director wrote: “We are proud to announce that 'The Glassworker' has been selected as Pakistan’s submission for the International Feature Film category at the 2025 Oscars. This marks the first time a 2D hand-drawn animated film from Pakistan has been chosen for this prestigious honour.”

He added a statement from the Pakistani Academy Selection Committee to his post where the academy lauded the creator and Mano’s work on the film saying that it “demonstrated exceptional storytelling and artistry while breaking new ground for animation in Pakistan. This achievement will be remembered in our cinematic history”.

Usman continued his post saying that “'The Glassworker' represents a decade of passion and perseverance. I am deeply humbled by the selection and hope this story resonates with audiences everywhere, showcasing the talent and creativity Pakistan has to offer”.



it received high praise from viewers and critics upon its release.

Pakistan’s first hand-drawn animated feature film, ‘The Glassworker’ took 10 years in the making and was critically acclaimed by the enthralled viewers for every filmmaking aspect — from storytelling and cinematography to music, composing, art, animation, and voice-over performances.

'The Glassworker' takes the viewers through the story of a young boy named “Vincent” and his father “Tomas”, running a fine glass workshop in the country. That is when they find their lives uprooted by an impending war in which they do not want to participate.

Their situation gets more complicated with the arrival of an army colonel and his talented violinist daughter, "Alliz" in their town.

Soon, Vincent and Alliz start to form a bond which later turns into love, challenged by their respective fathers’ views as it is just not a time when love is relevant.