Photo: Jennifer Lopez 'proudly treating herself' amid Ben Affleck divorce: Source

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly making good use of retail therapy to move on from estranged husband, Ben Affleck.

As per an insider privy to In Touch Weekly, the multihyphenate is “throwing around money like she’s a billionaire right now, which just isn’t the case.”

Nonetheless, her financial team “has told her that if she wants to stay that way, she needs to reign in her spending,” reported the source.

Explaining how many expenses Jennifer has at hand, the source confided, “First of all, she’s got this divorce to settle, which could cost her as much as $50 million.”

“On top of it, she’s now forking on all kinds of things, including another $50 million home,” they continued.

“She’s beefing up her entourage,” the insider also claimed and shared, “which means her weekly spending has instantly tripled because when she goes anywhere, they all go with her.”

“She’s treating herself to outrageous shopping sprees. She calls it retail therapy and says she needs it, but the bills are outrageous. She’s regularly spending a few $100,000 a day on designer clothes for her and her entourage,” the source also mentioned.

“The way she’s hemorrhaging money right now is madness, but she says it makes her happy so it’s worth it — end of story,” they concluded.