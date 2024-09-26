Kate Middleton brother drops major update on her cancer: Read

Kate Middleton’s brother, James Middleton, is giving health update on the Princess.



The future Queen’s sibling, who is currently promoting his book, ‘Meet Ella: The Dog who Saved My Life,’ says she is doing good.

Speaking to USA Today, James said: "She’s doing ok."

He continued: "It's not for me to share on her behalf, you know, how everything’s going.

"But she’s getting all the right support and focus that she needs. And like anything, it takes time to process,” he noted.

This comes as Kate announced the end of her chemotherapy this month.

The Princess of Wales, in a video said: "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.”

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.