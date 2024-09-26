 
Geo News

Kate Middleton brother drops major update on her cancer: Read

Kate Middleton’s brother talks about her cancer treatment in fresh statement

By
Web Desk
|

September 26, 2024

Kate Middleton’s brother, James Middleton, is giving health update on the Princess.

The future Queen’s sibling, who is currently promoting his book, ‘Meet Ella: The Dog who Saved My Life,’ says she is doing good.

Speaking to USA Today, James said: "She’s doing ok."

He continued: "It's not for me to share on her behalf, you know, how everything’s going.

"But she’s getting all the right support and focus that she needs. And like anything, it takes time to process,” he noted.

This comes as Kate announced the end of her chemotherapy this month.

The Princess of Wales, in a video said: "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.”

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell really close to family: Report
Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell really close to family: Report
Cardi B breaks silence on Offset cheating allegation
Cardi B breaks silence on Offset cheating allegation
'Deadpool & Wolverine' eyes Oscars after blockbuster run
'Deadpool & Wolverine' eyes Oscars after blockbuster run
Lily Collins does not relate to 'Emily in Paris' gig for THIS reason
Lily Collins does not relate to 'Emily in Paris' gig for THIS reason
Suge Knight drops bombshell claims after Diddy arrest
Suge Knight drops bombshell claims after Diddy arrest
Jennifer Lopez's 'secret attempts' amid Ben Affleck split revealed
Jennifer Lopez's 'secret attempts' amid Ben Affleck split revealed
Artem Chigvintsev gives rare update after 'difficult' time with Nikki Gracia
Artem Chigvintsev gives rare update after 'difficult' time with Nikki Gracia
Taylor Swift ruining Travis Kelce's football season
Taylor Swift ruining Travis Kelce's football season