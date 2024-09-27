Katy Perry teases fans about AFL Grand finale winner ahead of performance

Katy Perry teased her fans by sharing a clip to social media about knowing “who will win the AFL Grand Final” on Saturday.

The US pop star who is headlining the pre-match show at the MCG ahead of the Brisbane Lions taking on the Sydney Swans, teased her fans in an Instagram clip.

Moreover, the brunette beauty was seen visiting the penguin exhibit at Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium.

According to Daily Mail, Perry was all smiles as she gushed over a baby King Penguin called Pesto, and entertained him by blowing some bubbles into his enclosure.

In regards to this, the Dark Horse hitmaker wrote next to the footage, “Visited Pesto last night. He told me who will win in the AFL grand final tomorrow but my lips are sealed.”



Moreover, many of Katy's followers quickly took to the comment section to express their appreciation over the adorable footage as Sea'Life Aquarium wrote, “Pesto definitely wishes you good luck for the big gig tomorrow!” while another fan added, “The cutest thing on the internet.”

Additionally, although Hot N Cold singer did not reveal who she tips as the Grand Final winner, she has previously shown her support for the Brisbane Lions with her hit Roar becoming one of the club's unofficial anthems, as per the publication.

Furthermore, Perry is reportedly being paid a staggering $5 million to perform at the AFL Grand Final and she was said to have been hopeful to perform several songs from her new album to the crowd, in an attempt to promote the LP, as per the reports.

However, AFL heads were said to have quickly knocked back the suggestion and told Katy to stick to her well-known hits from her previous album Teenage Dream.

According to Channel Nine reporter Tom Morris, AFL big wigs told the hitmaker they expected her to perform her older hits, such as Firework and I Kissed A Girl.