Dakota Johnson spills beans about her first interaction with Barack Obama

Dakota Johnson looks back at her career in a new interview while talking about her first role as an adult in 2010's The Social Network.

The 34-year-old daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson made her film debut as a child in her mother's 1999 film Crazy in Alabama, and she was just 19 when she filmed The Social Network.

According to Daily Mail, Johnson was in just one scene where she chats with Justin Timberlake's Sean Parker in her Stanford dorm, which she opens up about in a new interview with Vanity Fair.

When asked if she had any “pre-conceived notions” about Timberlake going into production, the actress admitted that “she had” while revealing how he was on set.

In regards to this, she stated about the first shot of her scene where she basically wakes up Sean, “I was just like 19 and straddling Justin Timberlake, and like whipping him in the face with my hair. One hundred percent had preconceived notions, but he was lovely and kind and really welcoming for a person that was just a stranger.”

Moreover, Dakota also shared a story about how her famous mother embarrassed her in front of then-President Barack Obama.

As per the outlet, the Fifty Shades alum claimed, "This one time, I was with my mom and we were meeting Barack Obama and it was a huge deal. He was talking to her and she goes, 'Oh, Mister President, this is my daughter. She just did a movie, she's an actress too. She was in The Social Network, she was in her underwear.’ And I died. I died inside.”

Earlier this year, Johnson and Timberlake reunited when she hosted Saturday Night Live in January and Timberlake served as the musical guest, as per the outlet.