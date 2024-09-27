Katy Perry's surprise collaboration with Tina Arena sparks controversy

Tina Arena will be joining Katy Perry on stage at the MCG in front of 100,000 AFL fans for the Brisbane Lions vs Sydney Swans showdown on Saturday.

However, their surprise collaboration has left many fans unimpressed as they have criticized AFL bosses' decision to include Tina in the entertainment line-up.

According to Daily Mail, her divisive comments about Daniel Andrews' lengthy Covid lockdowns in Victoria have resurfaced following the announcement, with many arguing she should be “booed” on stage.

While taking to X, one fan wrote, “Everyone needs to Boo the f**k out of #TinaArena at the Grand Final Tomorrow!” and another used penned, “TONE DEAF! Why on earth would the AFL pick a washed up, 90's French-wannabe has-been as entertainment? Did they not learn anything from Meatloaf?”

Moreover, a third stated, “Katy Perry will be performing with Tina Arena tomorrow. Shall be interesting to see how many boos she gets from the 100,000 people in the stadium. Reserving my thoughts on Tina Arena performing with Katy Perry at the AFL GF for now.”

However, other fans shared their delight that Tina was going to be taking to the stage alongside the Roar hitmaker, 39, as they lauded the collaboration, as per the publication as one of the users wrote, “I adore Tina Arena! Absolute legend she is,' and another shared: 'Lmao society is f**ked if they boo Tina Arena.”

Additionally, a third user added, “Tina Arena is a wonderful choice,” while a fourth commented, “I'd forgotten how good Tina Arena is.”

As per the outlet, Tina sparked controversy with her disapproval of the Victorian Covid-19 lockdowns and incited anger when she revealed she broke the rules to resist what she called a “totalitarian” system.