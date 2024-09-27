Shakira embraces single life after 'heartbreaking' split from Gerard Pique

Shakira, who announced her split from former soccer star Gerard Pique in 2022, is enjoying her life as a single woman.

The 47-year-old pop sensation released her new song Soltera on September 26, and it’s more than just a catchy tune.

The Colombian vocalist sings on her new track: "I have the right to misbehave/ To have a good time/ I’m loose and now/ I can do what I want/ I’m having a good time single."

For those unversed, Shakira shares two sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9, with Gerard.

Previously, in an interview with Marie Claire magazine, the Waka Waka hitmaker revealed that she still believes in love despite her heartbreaking split with the Spanish football player.

"I cannot say that I don’t believe in love because I see the example of my parents after 50 years together; how they look into each other’s eyes and hold hands and can’t live apart from each other,” she told the magazine at that time.



“I’ve witnessed love, I just haven’t been that lucky myself,” she admitted.