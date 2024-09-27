‘John Wick' spin-off ‘Ballerina' drops first trailer

The makers of John Wick spin-off Ballerina have finally released its first trailer Ana de Armas in the leading role.



Titled as From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, the trailer stars Ana as a ballerina named Eve Macarro.

Taking place between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4, the ballerina-assassin, played by the 36-year-old actress, begins to train in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma in hopes of avenging the death of her family.

The trailer of the upcoming American neo-noir action thriller also sees her character in New York City’s Continental Hotel, where she is greeted at the front desk by the concierge, Charon, played again by the late Lance Reddick.

The film also sees the return of Anjelica Huston, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, and Keanu Reeves reprising their roles.



Written by Shay Hatten, the spinoff is actually set in the John Wick universe, following the spin-off series The Continental.

Originally scheduled for released on June 7, 2024, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina will hit theatres next year on June 6, 2025.





