King Charles wins heart with special move amid cancer struggle

King Charles made a huge move to help millions while battling an undisclosed form of cancer, as revealed by Macmillan Cancer Support.



On the account of Macmillan Coffee Morning, a nationwide fundraising event to help people affected by cancer, the charity paid a sweet tribute to the monarch.

According to their latest Instagram post, the King supports the Macmillan Cancer charity, which helped 2.3 million people last year.

“Thanks to volunteers and supporters across the UK, Macmillan can provide vital help to those who need it,” they captioned the post in honour of Charles.

“Today is #MacmillanCoffeeMorning and we’re incredibly proud of His Majesty The King’s continued patronage for Macmillan Cancer,” it added.

“Last year the charity reached and supported 2.3 million people affected by cancer, which is only possible thanks to the support they received from volunteers and supporters across the country - including everyone taking part in a Macmillan Coffee Morning today.”



Earlier this year, Buckingham Palace shared a shocking news with the world after they confirmed that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing treatment for enlarged prostate.

After taking a brief break following his diagnosis, the King return to public duties by the end of April 2024. The monarch is still on his journey to recovery from the disease.