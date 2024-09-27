Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Prince William as Harry heads to UK

Kensington Palace has made a big announcement about Prince William amid his estranged brother Prince Harry’s return to UK next week.



The palace announcement was shared by royal experts on their respective X, formerly Twitter handles.

Royal expert Cameron Walker shared a photo of Prince William and tweeted, “NEW: The Prince of Wales will celebrate the end of the 'Up Against Time' London Air Ambulance fundraising appeal (£16m to fund two new H135 helicopters) but joining the first flight from RAF Northolt to The Royal London Hospital on Tuesday. HRH is the charity's Patron.”

The announcement comes as Prince Harry will arrive in London next week to attend charity event on September 30.