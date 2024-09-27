 
Geo News

Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Prince William as Harry heads to UK

Prince William and his estranged brother Harry are currently not on speaking terms according to media reports

By
Web Desk
|

September 27, 2024

Kensington Palace has made a big announcement about Prince William amid his estranged brother Prince Harry’s return to UK next week.

The palace announcement was shared by royal experts on their respective X, formerly Twitter handles.

Royal expert Cameron Walker shared a photo of Prince William and tweeted, “NEW: The Prince of Wales will celebrate the end of the 'Up Against Time' London Air Ambulance fundraising appeal (£16m to fund two new H135 helicopters) but joining the first flight from RAF Northolt to The Royal London Hospital on Tuesday. HRH is the charity's Patron.”

Emily Ferguson tweeted, “NEW: Prince William will celebrate the end of the 'Up Against Time' @LondonAirAmb fundraising appeal that raised £16m for two new H135 helicopters.

“He'll visit RAF Northolt on Tuesday and join the first flight of the new aircraft from RAF Northolt to The Royal London Hospital.”

The Majesty Magazine tweeted, “The Prince of Wales, Patron of London's Air Ambulance Charity, will visit the service on Tuesday to mark the end of the ‘Up Against Time’ appeal that raised £16 million to fund two new H135 helicopters.

“HRH will firstly visit RAF Northolt to view the helicopters and meet pilots and medical crew.”

The announcement comes as Prince Harry will arrive in London next week to attend charity event on September 30.

