Ben Affleck, Matt Damon's latest film gets upsetting update

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's latest film has received an upsetting update.



The film titled as Animals has been currently put on hold, according to What’s on Netflix, citing the reason of scheduling conflicts with the Ben starrer The Accountant 2.

However, it is still unclear when the production will move forward with the new project.

Animals will be directed by the Gone Girl actor himself and stars Oppenheimer star in the leading role.

Penned by Connor McIntyre, the film has also been produced by Ben, Damon, Brad Weston, Dani Bernfeld and Collin Creighton.

The plot for Netflix’s movie remains tightly under wraps. However, there are reports that it’s a thriller film revolving around a kidnapping.

With the film on hold, Animals will not be released on the giant streamer anytime soon.

This is not the first time both actors have worked in a film together. In 1989, the duo worked on their first project together, Field of Dreams, where they were cast as extras.