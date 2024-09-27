 
Geo News

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon's latest film gets upsetting update

Ben Affleck directional stars Matt Damon in the leading role

By
Web Desk
|

September 27, 2024

Ben Affleck, Matt Damons latest film gets upsetting update
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon's latest film gets upsetting update

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's latest film has received an upsetting update.

The film titled as Animals has been currently put on hold, according to What’s on Netflix, citing the reason of scheduling conflicts with the Ben starrer The Accountant 2.

However, it is still unclear when the production will move forward with the new project.

Animals will be directed by the Gone Girl actor himself and stars Oppenheimer star in the leading role.

Penned by Connor McIntyre, the film has also been produced by Ben, Damon, Brad Weston, Dani Bernfeld and Collin Creighton.

The plot for Netflix’s movie remains tightly under wraps. However, there are reports that it’s a thriller film revolving around a kidnapping.

With the film on hold, Animals will not be released on the giant streamer anytime soon.

This is not the first time both actors have worked in a film together. In 1989, the duo worked on their first project together, Field of Dreams, where they were cast as extras.

Jennifer Aniston reveals how 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S.' ignited her love for dogs
Jennifer Aniston reveals how 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S.' ignited her love for dogs
Paris Hilton's mother Kathy reveals secret behind 43-year marriage
Paris Hilton's mother Kathy reveals secret behind 43-year marriage
Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Prince William as Harry heads to UK
Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Prince William as Harry heads to UK
Prince Harry gets genuinely spooked on surprise Halloween tour video
Prince Harry gets genuinely spooked on surprise Halloween tour
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on brink of collapse as expert warns of Hollywood struggle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on brink of collapse as expert warns of Hollywood struggle
Rebel Wilson to tie the knot with Ramona Agruma this weekend?
Rebel Wilson to tie the knot with Ramona Agruma this weekend?
Lance Bass calls out Diddy for turning Justin Timberlake against band
Lance Bass calls out Diddy for turning Justin Timberlake against band
Princess Diana's former aide shares exciting news about Kate Middleton video
Princess Diana's former aide shares exciting news about Kate Middleton