Photo: Jennifer Aniston hurt by Reese Witherspoon's 'sudden' betrayal: Source

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly feeling left out by bestie Reese Witherspoon.

As fans will be aware, Reese is now dating Oliver Harmaan, but her unavailability is reportedly bothering Jennifer Aniston, per an insider privy to Life & Style.

Explaining why the Friends veteran feels so, the source noted, “She was totally there for her and felt they’d become true friends.”

“Now that Reese isn’t single, she’s acting like she no longer has any use for Jen, it’s very hurtful and has her nose out of joint,” the source also confided.

Shedding light on Jennifer’s point of view, the source added, “She fully understands that Reese has a new boyfriend and doesn’t begrudge her spending time with him but doesn’t see why she needs to be with him every spare minute,”

“Jen is way too proud to admit it, but she’s pretty hurt by the way Reese has suddenly dropped her like a hot potato,” they remarked before signing off from the chat.

For those unversed, Reese Witherspoon is currently enamoured with Oliver Haarmann, who is a German founding partner of an investment firm, whereas Jennifer is allegedly dating an unnamed co-star.