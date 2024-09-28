Sammy Hagar unveils rare footage of live show: 'love playing this song'

Sammy Hagar just reminisced his peak era in the rock band, Van Halen.

The famous singer, guitarist as well as songwriter, also known as the Red Rocker, shared some rare footage with his fans.

Hagar, who later pursued a solo career and rose to prominence in 1984 shared a video from Van Halen's 1995, Balance Tour, filmed on April 4, 1995 at Great Western Forum in Inglewood, CA, as the rock band performed their hit song, When It's Love.

"I love playing this song with The Best Of All Worlds band. It's so heavy and could be one of my deepest lyrics ever,” Hagar told his spectators.



This is not the first time the rock star shared a clip featuring his and Van Halen’s performance. Previously, Hagar share a video from the vault where the band is performing their track, Panama, back in August21, 1993 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, CA.

In more recent endeavors, Sammy Hagar is also amongst the confirmed guests who would be attending the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony on October 19 along side the legendary guitarist, Slash and Roger Daltrey.