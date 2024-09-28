Kristin Cavallari calls it quits with Mark Estes after seven months of dating

Kristin Cavallari has reportedly called it quits with her boyfriend, Mark Estes, after seven months of romance.

An insider spilled to People magazine on September 27 that the 37-year-old TV personality is officially single now.

In addition, Kristian also confirmed her breakup with the Montana Boyz TikToker during Alex Cooper's Unwell tour stop in Texas, telling her split "fresh" to the podcaster.

For those unversed, the former The Hills alum announced her relationship with Mark in February 2024 on Instagram.

"He makes me happy,” she penned alongside a photo of her with Mark.

After the two went public with their romance, a confidant told the outlet that Kristian was the "happiest she's ever been."

“Everything is so good with Mark and he’s great with her kids,” the source said in May. “They have a lot of fun together.”

“It’s honestly the happiest her friends have seen her in the past 10 years,” a tipster added.