Allison Holker finds love again after tragic death of hubby Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Allison Holker found love again two years after the death of her husband, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the So You Think You Can Dance star seemingly confirmed her romance with her new man, Adam Edmunds.

"I never knew that I could have this again. I actually feel like I found such a great love and support system from someone,” she told the outlet.

Last month, the 36-year-old beauty hinted at her romance with Adam by sharing a snap of two shadows on social media holding hands with a guy.

Previously, in an interview with People magazine, Allison revealed she'd like to find love again one day.



"I think I am a person that I always say the quote, 'Romanticise your life.' And I think, though I've gone through so much, I'm still a believer in living a big life. There's not been one moment that I haven't thought to myself, 'I still want to live a big life,” she told the outlet at that time.



"I still would want to have love, would still want to travel the world. I still want to see and experience new things with new people, new energy, my friends, my family, a loved one — a potential — and my kids,” the dancer added.

For those unversed, Allison has three children with her late husband- Weslie, 16, Maddox, 8, and Zaia, 4.

