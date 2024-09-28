King Charles makes major decision for Prince Harry due to monarchy

King Charles is reportedly considering to end feud with his younger son Prince Harry, a friend of the monarch has claimed days before the duke returns to UK next week.



The friend of King Charles has claimed that as the monarch is undergoing grueling treatment, he would like to heal the relationship with Harry both for personal reasons and for the monarchy itself.

The monarch’s friend said: “The king has an instinctive impulse towards Christian reconciliation, and his cancer diagnosis has only sharpened that. He wants this settled, not just because he loves both his sons, but because it has been so destabilizing for the monarchy.”

However, the Daily Beast claimed King Charles is understood to feel his hands are tied by the constitutional awkwardness that might arise if the duke were to directly lobby him over his security provision.

Moreover, Harry’s elder brother Prince William’s very clear views on the matter are also part of the king’s calculations about how and when any reconciliation might be effected.

The fresh claims came days after King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton extended sweet wishes to Harry on his milestone 40th birthday.

