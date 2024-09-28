Snoop Dogg names key person he considers 'backbone'

Snoop Dogg has a special person to thank for keeping him grounded

Snoop Dogg regards his wife Shante Broadus as his “backbone.”

Snoop and Shante have been married for 27 years, and the rapper couldn’t stop praising his wife in a Q&A with the fast food establishment Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves.

Graves asked the Lay Low rapper if he finds time for his family amid his busy routine. Snoop replied: "I attribute that to my wife. She's like my backbone. You got to have trust and faith in other people, and I have so much trust and faith in my wife ... when it comes to my family, my grandkids."

He also shared that his wife called him from Disneyland in California before the event. "Those are the types of things that she does for me," he noted.

"I don't know how to find time. I give her permission to give me time and to make time for those love moments and those special moments with the people that I care about the most," added Snoop continued.

He added: "Because I work so hard, and sometimes [I] can forget that they exist because [I'm] so focused on working. And I trust the fact that she keeps that always at the top of my mind."

Snoop Dogg met Shante during his teenage years while attending Long Beach's Polytechnic High School in the 1980s. The duo got married in 1997 and share three children and many grandchildren.