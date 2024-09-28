 
Taylor Swift takes Travis Kelce to be her new 'muse:' Source

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly enjoying their life as the popular celebrity couple

September 28, 2024

Photo: Taylor Swift takes Travis Kelce to be her new 'muse:' Source

Taylor Swift’s new music is reportedly going to be inspired by Travis Kelce.

As per an insider privy to Life & Style, “She loves the idea of integrating Travis into her creative life.”

They went on to add, “He’s already inspired her so much. He’s definitely her new muse,” noting, “But she thinks he’s got the potential to be a lot more than just a muse.”

“He’s got a really good natural rhythm and an eye for lyrics. She’s convinced he’s the type of person that would flourish in the studio,” the source remarked before signing off from the chat.

It was earlier reported that the NFL player is enjoying the stardom that being with Taylor Swift has granted her.

According to a second insider “Travis is living like a rock star” with Taylor Swift.

At the time, the confidante explained that the NFL player “sees no reason to rock the boat,” and is getting used to the spotlight.

“Nobody’s saying he doesn’t love Taylor,” the source dished, then.

Before signing off from the chat, the source insisted, “But he really loves the life she’s given him!”

