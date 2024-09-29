Billie Eilish drops eerie 'Birds of a Feather' video ahead of world tour

Billie Eilish has dropped a new music video for her hit single Birds of a Feather.

The track from her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, was released in May. However, Eilish dropped its music video on Saturday.

Birds of a Feather became a major success, reaching Number Two in the UK and Number Five in the US charts.

The music video, directed by Aidan Zamiri, shows the What Was I Made For? songstress performing the song while addressing the camera.

As the video progresses, supernatural forces seem to take over, lifting her off the ground and pulling her across the room in a mesmerizing levitation sequence.

Additionally, Eilish is preparing for her upcoming world tour, which kicks off in Quebec on Sunday, September 29.

She has partnered with Google Maps to help fans find sustainable travel and food options at her concerts.

On the other hand, Eilish will also appear as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live on October 19, alongside host Michael Keaton.