 
Geo News

Jessica Biel 'still tough' on Justin Timberlake behind cameras: Source

Jessica Biel has reportedly not moved on from Justin Timberlake DUI arrest drama

By
Web Desk
|

September 29, 2024

Photo: Jessica Biel still tough on Justin Timberlake behind cameras: Source
Photo: Jessica Biel 'still tough' on Justin Timberlake behind cameras: Source

Jessica Biel is reportedly supporting husband Justin Timberlake following DUI arrest, but this show of mercy is only for the cameras.

As per an insider of In Touch Weekly, “While a lot of people think she’s a little brainwashed, the people that know her well insist she’s got a lot more backbone than the public realizes.”

They also mentioned, “She’s very good at making a show of supporting him for the cameras.”

“But privately she’s a tough cookie and has let it be known he’s on thin ice with her,” the source remarked in conclusion.

This report comes as a shock to fans because it was reported in July 2024 that Jessica has moved on from the drama.

Another source dished at the time “even though getting a DUI is very serious,” Jessica “was in the Hamptons over the weekend [of July 5] acting like she didn’t have a care in the world.”

“She’s clearly moved on from everything that has happened,” the confidante noted.

“Justin screwed up again, yet she didn’t seem to be fazed by it,” the source added and established before conclusion, “Jessica is good at turning the other way.”

Truth behind Kelly Clarkson's early days in Hollywood revealed
Truth behind Kelly Clarkson's early days in Hollywood revealed
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman to host 2025 'Academy Awards:' Report
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman to host 2025 'Academy Awards:' Report
Nelly Furtado recalls what made her 'angry' and inspired 'Powerless'
Nelly Furtado recalls what made her 'angry' and inspired 'Powerless'
Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds at the top of the Oscars' wish list: Report
Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds at the top of the Oscars' wish list: Report
Sean 'Diddy' Combs may face setback from 'bold' move
Sean 'Diddy' Combs may face setback from 'bold' move
Travis Kelce to write lyrics for Taylor Swift songs: Source
Travis Kelce to write lyrics for Taylor Swift songs: Source
Eric Christian Olsen reveals show he enjoys in place of 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Eric Christian Olsen reveals show he enjoys in place of 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Saoirse Ronan creates Oscar buzz with critically acclaimed performance video
Saoirse Ronan creates Oscar buzz with critically acclaimed performance