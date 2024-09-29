Photo: Jessica Biel 'still tough' on Justin Timberlake behind cameras: Source

Jessica Biel is reportedly supporting husband Justin Timberlake following DUI arrest, but this show of mercy is only for the cameras.

As per an insider of In Touch Weekly, “While a lot of people think she’s a little brainwashed, the people that know her well insist she’s got a lot more backbone than the public realizes.”

They also mentioned, “She’s very good at making a show of supporting him for the cameras.”

“But privately she’s a tough cookie and has let it be known he’s on thin ice with her,” the source remarked in conclusion.

This report comes as a shock to fans because it was reported in July 2024 that Jessica has moved on from the drama.

Another source dished at the time “even though getting a DUI is very serious,” Jessica “was in the Hamptons over the weekend [of July 5] acting like she didn’t have a care in the world.”

“She’s clearly moved on from everything that has happened,” the confidante noted.

“Justin screwed up again, yet she didn’t seem to be fazed by it,” the source added and established before conclusion, “Jessica is good at turning the other way.”