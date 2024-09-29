 
Kanye West sets to release more music after 'Vultures'

His announcement comes on the heels of speculations over when 'Vultures 3' would release

Web Desk
September 29, 2024

Kanye West sets to release more music after 'Vultures'

Kanye West is expected to release the complete Vultures trilogy this year, which he jointly produced with Ty Dolla $ign. Now, he has also said that he will release more music.

During his performance in Haikou, China, the Power hitmaker belted out a new track, Beauty and the Beast. But what shook fans was when he said the song was part of his new album, Bully.

“I got a new album coming out,” he told the audience. “The album’s called ‘Bully,’ and this song is called ‘Beauty and the Beast,'” the Grammy winner announced.

According to Variety, Mike Dean, an old colleague of the Chicago rap star, suggested that the new song was set to be part of his earlier album, which is why he called it “Donda leftover.”

In the meantime, his collaborator Ty said Vultures 3 is in the works. In a comment on Instagram Live, he said, "V3 about rip heads off." 

It's unclear when the album will be released; however, the duo said earlier that they aim to drop it this year.

