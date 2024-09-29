Perry Farrell steps out post Jane's Addiction tour cancellation

Jane’s Addiction lead singer Perry Farrell made his first public appearance after the public outrage incident that ensued on stage earlier this month, causing the band to cancel their upcoming reunion tour.

The singer stepped out with his wife, Etty Lau Farell, talking a walk with their dogs in Santa Monica on Friday.

Perry and Etty sported casual attires as they took their two pets out for a stroll on their leashes. This outing comes after Perry threw a fit onstage during his band’s performance and threw a punch at the guitarist, Dave Navarro.

When the altercation occurred, Jane’s Addiction was performing their song Ocean Size off their 1988 album, Nothing’s Shocking, at the Leader Bank Pavilion.

As per the video of the incident on YouTube, Perry can be seen becoming angry as he repeated a chant at the audience before turning towards Dave.

The lead vocalist then seemed to scream “f*** you!” and then charged towards his guitarist throwing a punch at him. People ran up to the stage in order to restrain Perry and the concert abruptly ended.



After the incident, Jane’s Addiction cancelled their upcoming show, issuing an apology, stating, “We want to extend a heartfelt apology to our fans for the events that unfolded last night.”