Prince Harry takes big step against Meghan Markle's wishes

Prince Harry is seemingly taking big steps against the wishes of his wife Meghan Markle as the duke is ‘desperate’ to find some new meaning to his life.



According to royal expert, Archie and Lilibet doting father wants to spend more time in UK despite the fact his Meghan does not want to return.

Speaking to OK Magazine, per Daily Express, royal expert Phil Dampier said Harry is "desperate" to return to his home country despite this being against his wife's wishes.

The royal expert claimed Harry, who turned 40 earlier this month, wants to spend more time in the UK, especially over recent months and since his father King Charles' cancer diagnosis.

Phil Dampier said: “He’s turned 40 and must be asking himself what the future holds. I think he’s desperate to find some new meaning to his life and that seems to involve branching out on his own more.

"He clearly wants to find some causes he can get involved in and give his life some purpose. Meghan doesn’t want to come back to this country, so he will have to fly solo.”

The royal expert's remarks came a day before Harry’s return to UK for a charity event on Monday.