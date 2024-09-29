Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘disappoint’ King Charles over Archie, Lilibet upbringing

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have apparently left King Charles disappointed over Prince Archie and Lilibet’s upbringing in US.



The Daily Express, citing royal insiders, has reported that Meghan wants to raise Archie and Lilibet as true Americans and expose them to little royal influence.

However, King Charles wants to know Archie and Lilibet and be involved with their lives despite rift with Meghan and Harry.

The insider recently told the Mirror: “The King is absolutely committed to being present in all of his grandchildren’s lives. He values family above everything and whatever the course of his ­relationship with his son he would never be content with just seeing his grandchildren on the odd video call.”

Now, royal expert Hugo Vickers has called Archie and Lilibet upbringing "disappointing" as it appears they don't know about their bloodline and are both missing out on royal events.

Hugo told The Sun: "There's going to come a point when they realise that they are actually cousins to the British Royal Family, and that they could have taken part in all the sort of things that Prince William's children take part in.

"And you know they don't, even, as far as I can see, know, their cousins at all, and that surely must be quite tricky and disappointing really, for them."