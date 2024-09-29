World Cultural Festival: Rwandan musical group amazed by Pakistani hospitality

The picture shows a Rwandan band performing at Arts Council in Karachi on September 29, 2024. — Provided by the reporter

The International Cultural Festival, hosted at the Karachi Arts Council in collaboration with Jang and Geo News, has brought together artists from across the globe — and among them, Rwandan guests truly stood out.

The nine-member musical group, consisting of musicians, a director, and a producer, took to the stage on the festival's third day and wowed audiences.

One of the group members, Queen, while speaking to Geo.tv, said: "Our performance isn’t just about showcasing our traditional music; it’s also about sharing songs of love, celebration, and encouragement. And most importantly, it’s a glimpse into our culture. We want people to experience a slice of Rwandan heritage. You’ll see a mix of traditional African beats and a modern twist — think jazz, pop, and more.”

The interesting part about their band was that they brought the traditional instruments all the way from Africa.

"You’ll see us using the instruments we typically play in Rwanda. Even our dancers have their own unique flair—people might end up learning a few of our dance moves, or maybe even shed a tear or two during the show," Queen told Geo.tv.

Rwandan Rap: A culture going viral

Africa, and especially Rwanda, has become a hotspot for viral artists, with rap being one of the most popular styles right now.

“Our rap culture is thriving — it’s gaining popularity all over the world, especially the ‘Kenyatrap’ style,” Queen said with a grin.

“We’ve got Lee Dia with us here in Pakistan, and she’s an incredible rapper — great at both poetry and music. Not everyone can pull off rap, and we’re proud that people are starting to love our local talent through social media.”

Speaking about Rwanda and its people, Queen said that it is hard to say what's best about the country. She said they call it the "land of a thousand hills".

"It’s surrounded by mountains, and the climate is pretty cool, unlike the heat here in Karachi! We’re very warm and welcoming people, and we love meeting others.”



She added, “This is my first visit to Pakistan, but I have a feeling it won’t be my last.”

When asked if about her thoughts on Pakistani music, Queen said that she hasn't had the chance to dive into Pakistani music just yet, however, she said she plans on downloading a playlist and exploring it.

Serge’s take: From food to music

One of the friendliest members of the group, Gatsasira Rugamba Serge, spoke animatedly about Pakistani music and its food.

“This is my first time in Pakistan, and I have to admit — I’d heard a lot of negative things. But honestly, the people here are incredibly kind and loving,” Serge said.

“I’ve tried the biryani, shawarma, and though I haven’t managed to taste everything yet, I have to say your yogurt is amazing! I know the days I spend here will be memorable.”

Speaking about what's trending in Africa these days, Serge said their traditional music, especially Amahamba, is very popular. "People absolutely love it. I enjoy music from everywhere, but there’s something special about our traditional rhythms — they’ve even caught the attention of audiences worldwide. We’re also into fusion, and there’s a lot of work happening in that space back home.”

He said, while speaking about the music in general, that "music is the one thing that can sneak right into your soul without knocking".

“Whether you like it or not, it’ll make you move,” he added, laughing. “It’s music that brought me to Pakistan, and it’s because of music that we’ve met today. If we keep connecting the world through art and music, we’ll be able to reach incredible heights together.”

The group consisted of talented artists — a pianist, drummer, guitarist, and more — all of whom managed to captivate the audience at the Karachi Arts Council, leaving everyone cheering and applauding by the end of their electrifying performance.

