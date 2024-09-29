Katy Perry's gig at AFL finale gets hilarious reaction

Katy Perry’s latest AFL Grand Final performance became the subject of online trolls.



The 39-year-old singer took the stage in front of 100,000 AFL fans on Saturday night, headlining the pregame show ahead of the Brisbane Lions vs Sydney Swans showdown.

As Katy sang her hit song Teenage Dream, some of her dancers were dressed in silver balloon costumes.

However, one of the costumes was not inflated, and stood out among the many puffy silver balloons in the troupe.

Many social media users found it hilarious as they took to X (formally known as Twitter) and reacted to the unexpected move.



“Did someone say left shark?” said one, while another wrote, “Why does it always happen during Teenage Dream.”

A fan wrote, "Some kids dressed as sharks are walking/dancing around in the rain whilst blasting Katy Perry's “California Girls” from a speaker."

Another one wrote, "What’s with massive silver balls/puffy things and the AFL GF? Robbie Williams dancers had them, Katy Perry dancers had them - were infatuated by Christmas balls."

The Dark Horse's 20-minute AFL Grand Final set included two tracks from her latest album 143, Lifetimes and Gorgeous.