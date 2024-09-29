Olivia Munn continues to share glimpses of newborn baby

Excitement of Olivia Munn is on cloud nine after her newborn baby girl is born.



Since her birth, the actress has given glimpses of Méi on the internet by sharing a series of pictures and videos of her.

“I can’t believe she’s here!,” she captioned on a picture which saw her cradling to her daughter.

The next post featured a close-up of the baby girl during her sleep.“Lol, I asked my mom and John to be quiet for a minute so I could hear Méi’s little breaths but they got new candy today and just had to open it right now lol,” she penned.

Olivia’s post comes after the pair announced her birth on Sept 22. "They are in total bliss with Méi and Malcolm," the source told People about the couple’s happiness on her birth.

"After everything they have been through, there’s no tighter, closer little family.”