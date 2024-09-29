Sinqua Walls give his take on Travis Kelce's acting career amid Taylor Swift's influence

Sinqua Walls, the actor of Friday Night Lights, recently shared his thoughts on Travis Kelce’s entry into the entertainment world.

In conversation with TMZ, the Mending the Line star, who drove by a billboard for a new TV series Grotesquerie starring Kelce, stated that Kelce’s “natural talent” landed him acting roles.

Walls said, "I think that what we've seen over the last few years of Travis is that he has a natural, innate charisma and personality. I feel like if you can translate that into your role as an actor -- if you can try and channel it, then it'll be good."

Taking into account Swift’s presumed influence on his acting career, Wells quipped, "Nah, he's a champion. Over the last few years that man has won so many championships with him and [Patrick] Mahomes. They've been growing together, they both have built a bigger profile. I think with that comes more exposure and more opportunities, which it should."

"Like I said, it's not impossible for an athlete to transition into being a good actor. It's totally possible," he further added.

For the unversed, Swift’s boyfriend is set to debut his acting career in the third episode of Grotesquerie, a horror drama series, which will air on October 2, 2024.

It is pertinent to mention that Kelce’s entertainment career kicked off in 2016 when he participated in his own dating reality show Catching Kelce. Later in 2020, he appeared in Moonbase 8 and performed hosting duties in Saturday Night Live in 2023.