 
Geo News

Taylor Swift looks up to Katy Perry for guidance: Source

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly looking forward to spending more time with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

By
Web Desk
|

September 29, 2024

Taylor Swift looks up to Katy Perry for guidance: Source
Photo: Taylor Swift looks up to Katy Perry for guidance: Source

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly want to grow ties with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

As per the new findings of Life & Style, the popular couple is looking to strengthen their bonds in Hollywood, and for this reason they want to spend more time with Katy Perry and her beau.

The insider noted that the Eras Tour hitmaker is “preparing for the next chapter in her life” and is planning on “having more ‘couple friends'” in the industry.

“She isn’t going to ditch her single friends,” the insider clarified and noted, “but she’s definitely more focused on doing double dates, so Katy and Orlando fit the bill.”

The source also claimed that Taylor Swift “looks up to Katy as a woman who’s managed to have it all, so she does see her as someone who can offer guidance.”

Before signing off from the chat, the source pointed out, “And, let’s face it, they could really use each other’s support when people go on the attack against them.”

