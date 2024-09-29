Foo Fighters' latest decision hints at more sad news for fans

Foo Fighters are currently facing a scandal linked to Dave Grohl

Foo Fighters have reportedly decided to take a hiatus to give David Grohl time to “earn back the trust of his family” after he revealed that he fathered a child outside of his marriage.

Dave’s confession came earlier this month, when he admitted that he’d cheated on his wife of 21 years Jordyn Blum and had a baby girl with another woman. He said he’d be “a loving and supportive parent” to his newborn child and also work on earning back his family’s trust.

After his shocking confession, the band had to cancel their next gig at the Soundside Music Festival in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

New reports claim the band need a hiatus after “a turbulent few years.”

An insider told The Sun: “The band need time to be with their families and focus on regrouping.”

They continued: “It’s been a turbulent few years, with the loss of their best friend, drummer Taylor Hawkins, the death of Dave’s mum and now the birth of his new child.”

“He wants to be at home and focus on earning back the trust of his family. Being on the road isn’t the best thing for any of them at the moment. It feels like a hiatus is the best thing for them collectively.”

Their gig at the Soundside Music Festival this week would’ve been their first since the scandal, however, the band canceled it on Thursday, stating, “Foo Fighters will no longer be appearing at this weekend’s Soundside Music Festival. Please check the festival website for more information.”