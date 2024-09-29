Bowen Yang raves about Sydney Sweeney after 'SNL' stint

Saturday Night Live received much heat after Sydney Sweeney's debut for focusing too much on her physical appearance.



But Bowen Yang, her co-star, said the Euphoria star was the one who encouraged jokes about her body.

“She came in and was like, ‘Please, everyone, make jokes about my ****,'” he told Fly on the Wall podcast. “She was practically begging everybody.”

He also recalled the actress's response when they had to be intimate in one of the sketches. “Bowen, I’m on Euphoria,” she told him after he asked whether she was comfortable doing the scene.

Earlier, the Anyone But You star tackled the controversy her stint at SNL generated by telling GQ. “There’s so many people out there who are like, ‘Oh, she’s famous because she showed her *****.'”

“You just learn the system. You can try and fight it but they just fight back. Even if you stand up for yourself, people are going to attack you for standing up for yourself.”