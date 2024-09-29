Riley Keough reveals plans for Graceland after winning case against Priscilla Presley

Graceland has a fierce protector in Riley Keough.



The actress had to legally battle her grandmother Priscilla Presley for the ownership of Graceland following the death of her mother Lisa Marie Presley in 2023.

She won the case in August of the same year and became sole trustee of her mother’s estate and the owner of her grandfather Elvis Presley's beloved Memphis, Tenn., mansion.

“My hope is to continue what my grandmother [Priscilla Presley] did, and then my mother did, which is simply to preserve our family home," Riley told People of her intention regarding Graceland.

Elsewhere, the Daisy Jones and The Six star talked about finishing her mother’s memoir after her death. The actress listened to tapes her mother had recorded to finish the memoir she had been helping her mom with.

"Because my mother was Elvis Presley’s daughter, she was constantly talked about, argued over and dissected. What she wanted to do in her memoir, and what I hope I’ve done in finishing it for her, is to go beneath the magazine headline idea of her and reveal the core of who she was,” she explained.

“To turn her into a three-dimensional human being: the best mother, a wild child, a fierce friend, an underrated artist, frank, funny, traumatized, joyous, grieving — everything that she was throughout her remarkable life. I want to give voice to my mother in a way that eluded her while she was alive,” she continued.

Lisa Marie’s memoir tells her struggle following loving dad Elvis’ death, and the grief after her son Benjamin died in 2020, as well as the good impact of the birth of her granddaughter, Riley’s 2-year-old daughter Tupelo.

"The tapes are an incredible portrait of the force of nature that she was,” Riley Keough added. “Depending on the day and her mood, she can sound locked-in or distracted, vulnerable and open or annoyed and closed off, hopeful, angry, everything. You hear her in all her complications."