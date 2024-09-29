Photo: Justin Timberlake branded as 'spoiled brat' post DUI arrest: Source

Justin Timberlake is reportedly still dealing with the consequences of his irresponsible behaviour.

As fans will be aware, the Bye Bye crooner was arrested in Sag Harbor in June after police said he left the bar at The American Hotel shortly after midnight, drove down Main Street in his 2025 BMW and failed to stop at a stop sign and stay in his lane.

Following this arrest, an insider recently shared with In Touch Weekly, “It’s become so tiresome for people in Justin’s world to hear these apologies they’re not quite sure he means.”

They went on to add, “He’s got a serious reputation for being a spoiled brat and the big question is whether he’ll ever straighten up for the long run or keep living in denial over his problems.”

“His sense of entitlement is the biggest issue,” the source also confided.

As per this insider, Justin’s wife, Jessica Biel “is being so patient” with her husband, but he is reportedly not taking her mercy seriously.

Conclusively, the insider claimed that Jessica “will walk” away from the musician, if he doesn’t make amends for his antics this time.