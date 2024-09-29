Royal expert bashes Meghan Markle, says 'Duchess difficult' label fits her

Meghan Markle landed in hot water after she was hit with "Duchess Difficult" controversy amid accusations of being a difficult boss to deal with.



Weighing in on the controversy, royal historian Hugo Vickers said that the label fits on the Duchess of Sussex, agreeing with the criticism.

Speaking with The Sun, Vickers noted that the late Queen Elizabeth II also emphasized on respecting the staff, but Meghan's behavior under stress revealed her "true side."

"The Queen didn't like people being rude to staff," he said. "I'm sure that it's one of those situations where, probably, when things are going well they're very generous and they remember their birthdays.

"And they send them little gifts and all that sort of stuff, but the moment things get stressful, that’s when you see the true side," he continued.

He added, "I'm afraid I rather veer on the side of thinking that she's difficult, and it's not a good sign if you can't be good with your staff, you know you're in trouble."