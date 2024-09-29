Harry Styles lights up PFW alongside Salma Hayek: Watch video

Harry Styles and Salma Hayek were seen taking photos during Paris Fashion Week

Harry Styles attended the Valentino Pavillon des Folies Show during the Paris Fashion Week alongside the likes of Salma Hayek and Carla Bruni.

Harry was seen happily interacting with Hayek, Bruni, and Andrew Garfield in one of the last shows of the fashion week.

The Watermelon Sugar opted for a bright orange jumper and blue frilly shirt. He completed the look with large orange sunglasses and black pants.



Meanwhile, Hayek opted for a lilac lace dress and a silk headband, while Italian and French model Carla wore a white and gold embellished coat.

In a video, the trio could be seen posing for pictures, while another video showed Harry talking candidly with actor Andrew Garfield.

Elton John and his husband David Furnish were also seen enjoying the show, with Jared Leto and singer Florence Welch.

Anna Wintour also graced the event and sat next to Italian businessman Giancarlo Giammetti.

This comes after reports of Harry being eyed for Glastonbury headline gig for next year’s festival after the festival was bashed by fans this year.

Harry recently returned to stage in a surprise moment alongside Stevie Nicks for her BST performance in Hyde Park.

Now, reports claim Glastonbury bosses are eyeing the singer to revive the festival.

A source told The Sun: “Harry would be the perfect Glastonbury headliner and Emily has long wanted him on stage at Worthy Farm, but the dates have never quite worked out.”