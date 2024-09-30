Cardi B reveals shocking figure at Paris Fashion Week post baby birth

Cardi B showed off her tiny waist while arriving to the FWRD fiesta during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday night, just 22 days after welcoming her third child.

The Grammy winner, who is turning 32 on October 11, showcased her tummy in a silver halter Alexandre Vaulthier cut-out dress and nude peep-toe platform heels selected by stylist Kollin Carter.

According to Daily Mail, the hairstylist Davontae' Washington coiffed Cardi's middle-parted ponytail and make-up artist Erika La' Pearl Roman fully contoured her complexion for the French festivities.

Moreover, the half-Dominican, half-Trinidadian rapper claimed via X on September 16 that she “just was never the type to care about snap back after birth.”

As per the publication, Cardi revealed that she wears waist trainers one hour a day and spends 30 minutes on the StairMaster in order to get her post-baby body back.

Additionally, on September 7, the Bronx native gave birth to her daughter, whose name has not been disclosed, which was her third child with estranged husband Offset.

It is worth mentioning that Cardi filed for divorce from the 32-year-old Migos alum on July 31, and she wants primary physical custody of their six-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus and three-year-old son Wave Set Cephus.

Furthermore, last Wednesday, Offset accused the Enough rapper of cheating on him “with a baby inside” via the comments of her Instagram Live, which she appeared to confirm as she vented during the livestream, "Nothing surprises me anymore. You've done it all, so I don't care.”