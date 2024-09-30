Kendra Wilkinson expresses regret over comments about Diddy’s parties

Kendra Wilkinson has apologized for her recent comments about attending Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ wild bashes amid the rapper’s arrest for s** trafficking.

Last week, the 39-year-old TV personality shared her experience of attending I Need A Girl hitmaker parties during her appearance on The Kylie & Jackie O Show podcast.

“I remember just going to like one or two [parties with Diddy], and “never saw anything really bad happening," said Wilkinson at that time.

Now, The Girl Next Door alum walked back on her remarks, issuing an apology via Thread.

“Sorry guys. I was just answering questions about playboy mansion parties and it all combined with diddy party talk,” she wrote.



The ex of Hugh Hefner further penned, “I've only been to a few parties with him there back in the day. I didn’t have time to think about the right answer regarding these horrible charges allegations.”

“I pray for the victims and justice,” added Wilkinson.