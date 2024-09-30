 
Geo News

Kendra Wilkinson expresses regret over comments about Diddy's parties

Kendra Wilkinson recently said that she 'never saw anything really bad happening' at Diddy's bashes

By
Web Desk
|

September 30, 2024

Kendra Wilkinson expresses regret over comments about Diddy’s parties
Kendra Wilkinson expresses regret over comments about Diddy’s parties

Kendra Wilkinson has apologized for her recent comments about attending Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ wild bashes amid the rapper’s arrest for s** trafficking.

Last week, the 39-year-old TV personality shared her experience of attending I Need A Girl hitmaker parties during her appearance on The Kylie & Jackie O Show podcast.

“I remember just going to like one or two [parties with Diddy], and “never saw anything really bad happening," said Wilkinson at that time.

Now, The Girl Next Door alum walked back on her remarks, issuing an apology via Thread.

“Sorry guys. I was just answering questions about playboy mansion parties and it all combined with diddy party talk,” she wrote.

The ex of Hugh Hefner further penned, “I've only been to a few parties with him there back in the day. I didn’t have time to think about the right answer regarding these horrible charges allegations.”

“I pray for the victims and justice,” added Wilkinson.

Meghan Markle spreading like ‘antibiotic resistant strep throat' against Prince Harry
Meghan Markle spreading like ‘antibiotic resistant strep throat' against Prince Harry
'Beverly Hills Cop' actor John Ashton dies aged 76
'Beverly Hills Cop' actor John Ashton dies aged 76
Elizabeth Olsen reveals US gives her nightmares and UK doesn't
Elizabeth Olsen reveals US gives her nightmares and UK doesn't
Dolly Parton pens emotional tribute to Kris Kristofferson
Dolly Parton pens emotional tribute to Kris Kristofferson
Chrissy Teigen treats fans with sweet Hammer Museum outing
Chrissy Teigen treats fans with sweet Hammer Museum outing
Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Chris Martin makes shocking revelation about the future of 'Coldplay'
Chris Martin makes shocking revelation about the future of 'Coldplay'
Jon Gosselin dishes out alternative he used to discontinue using Ozempic
Jon Gosselin dishes out alternative he used to discontinue using Ozempic