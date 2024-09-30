Angelina Jolie's 2-year battle against the Department of Justice takes a 'final' turn

Angelina Jolie has concluded her 2-year legal battle against the Department of Justice over an incident that included her, her ex-husband Brad Pitt, and their children.

According to Fox News, Jolie has ended her lawsuit on Thursday, September 25, 2024, against the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over the bureau's investigation into an alleged abuse incident that occurred between the couple on a cross-Atlantic flight in 2016.

The outlet obtained the documents and revealed that the 49-year-old actress requested to dismiss the action “with each party to bear its own fees and costs.” Notably, a judge approved her request by signing off on the order the same day.

For the unversed, Jolie filed a legal case against the FBI in April 2022. She sued the bureau almost six years after they began investigating a 2016 flight incident.

However, after two months of investigation, the case was closed as Pitt was not found guilty of any charges.

Moreover, Jolie filed the petition under the name Jane Doe, using the Freedom of Information Act to ask for the details of the investigation. Clarifying her stance, she said she sought details “about the agency’s investigation of an incident of domestic violence that occurred several years ago, involving plaintiff and her minor children as victims and witnesses.”

As per the documents, during the flight, Pitt allegedly "choked one of the children and struck another in the face and grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her."

The documents also claimed that he drenched Jolie and their six children in “beer and red wine.”

"Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened. Many were crying," the document added.

It is pertinent to mention that just a few days after Pitt was freed from charges, Jolie filed for divorce, and they were declared single in 2019.