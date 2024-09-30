Selena Gomes, Benny Blanco give couple goals at recent outing

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who made their couple debut at the 2023 Emmys, spent an intimate evening together at Disneyland.

On September 29, 2024, the producer of the song Lonely took to Instagram and shared some glimpses of his date night on his stories with the Baby Calm Down hitmaker.

In the snaps, the couple can be seen getting cosy on the Cars-themed Radiator Springs ride in Disneyland. Gomez and her beau wore pink and purple hoodies, respectively, and the 32-year-old singer pulled down her mask to kiss her boyfriend through his mask.

Moving forward, Blanco has previously expressed his feelings for Gomez during a conversation with SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

Calling her “the coolest, nicest, sweetest," he said, “People always said this to me, when you know you meet your best friend, she truly is my best friend.”

“We laugh all f**** day, she inspires me. I get home from work, I think I had a good day. I’m like, What did you do?" he delightfully added.

While earlier in September with Vanity Fair, Gomez also articulated her thoughts regarding her relationship with Balnco, reflecting on the possibility of their marriage and how his addition to her life changed her views of love.

She quipped, "I’ve never been loved this way. He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything."

It is pertinent to mention that, as per People, the lovebirds are not rushing to tie the knot, as Gomez said, "We always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules. I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself."