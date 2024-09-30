Aubrey Plaza reveals how Patti LuPone's put her life in danger

Aubrey Plaza, Agatha All Along actress, recently opened up about the tragic incident that almost cost her her life when she lived together with her Marvel co-star Patti LuPone.

In conversation with Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Aubrey shed light on the incident that happened when she and Patti were roommates during their performance in Danny’s Off Broadway production and the Deep Blue Sea in 2023.

While living together, Aubrey got really sick, and Patti suggested she see her personal nurse, Joe.

Telling the story, Aubrey said, "Oh yes, she almost killed me. Well, it was a long story, but basically I was really sick and she said, 'You have to see my special nurse. His name is Joe. He comes at night.'"

Patti had to go to a fancy gala that night; however, she explained that the nurse would “hook you up to the machine and you're gonna get all the things that I get, and they're gonna perk you right up."

Recalling Joe’s treatment, she articulated, "He came and he hooked me up and he said, 'I'm just gonna give you some vitamins and things like that. And then, right before Patti came back, he said, 'Now, do you want what Patti gets to help you sleep?'"

Aubrey showed her agreement for the medicine, but Joe seemed unsure. However, when she got the shot, she realized it was a strong dose of Benadryl.

"It was Benadryl, and I found out. I thought it was going to be more like a children's Benadryl [that makes you] a little groggy, but when you get Benadryl just injected intravenously… it was like a horse tranquilizer for me,” she added.

Moving forward, she also revealed that Patti arrived in time to check the medicine’s effect on her. But seeing that Aubrey was in halfway through the IV and was not able to talk Patti swung into action and rushed to make Aubrey a snack — an English muffin with peanut butter.

Furthermore, as the effects of sleeping aid mitigated and the nurse left, Aubrey questioned the occurrence of the whole bizarre situation, to which Patti responded, "It’s happening because you are on the stage now and you need to toughen up. And that is why it’s happening.'”

Articulating her thoughts prior to signing off she said she "understood everything about Hollywood in that very moment.”

It is pertinent to mention that Aubrey has worked in shows like Emily the Criminal, Megalopolis, and White Lotus, while Aubrey Plaza starred in American Horror Story, Fraiser, and Life Goes On.

