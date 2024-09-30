King Charles reveals Queen Elizabeth's love for Scotland

King Charles says Queen Elizabeth loved Scotland so much that she chose Balmoral as her resting place.



Explaining more about her late mother's bond with the country, he said, "My late mother especially treasured the time spent at Balmoral, and it was there, in the most beloved of places, where she chose to spend her final days."

His speech was an address to the celebration of the Scottish Parliament's 25th anniversary.

Moreover, the monarch said while joined by Queen Camilla that Scotland “always had a uniquely special place in the hearts of my family and myself,” noting that his "beloved grandmother was proudly Scottish.”

It was not uncommon for the late Queen to visit her estate in Balmoral with her family, once a year, mostly at the end of summer.

On Sept 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. She was 96.