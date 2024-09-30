Chino XL’s family releases new statement about rapper's death

Rapper Chino XL died by suicide, his family confirmed in a new statement to People magazine.

“It’s been the most painful and personal experience of our lives but in honor of Suicide Awareness Month, we decided to share this truth," the rapper’s family said about his death.



Chino’s family revealed that the New York rapper had been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in 2020.

“Our father was our rock and our best friend," the statement continued. "Papa Bear loved us and taught us so much."



"Hundreds of emails, texts, chats and beautiful posts and comments on social media, have shown us that Dad was a fountain of strength to so many," the family added. "He encouraged and comforted pretty much everyone in his path and left this dimension with an untouchable creative legacy.”

“We are grateful beyond words for our time with Dad and are overwhelmed by the immeasurable global outpouring of love from around the world,” the statement concluded.

For those unversed, Chino was found dead at his home on July 28, 2024. He was 50 years old.

